Braden Smith named one of four Naismith Award Finalists

Braden Smith is already a consensus first-team All-American and leader of a Purdue team headed to the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis to take on #1 seed Houston on Friday night.



Now, Smith, the Big Ten Player of the Year, has been named a finalist for Naismith Trophy, college basketball's ultimate individual honor. Smith will join Duke's Cooper Flagg, Auburn's Johni Broome, and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. as finalist for college basketball's player of the year.



Smith is the favorite for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation's top point guard in the country. He's averaging 16.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game for the season.



Smith has been wracking up accolades this season including becoming Purdue's all-time assist leader in just his junior season. Smith has been a day one starter, starting and playing in every game since the start of his freshman year when he came to Purdue from Westville, Indiana.



He's currently fourth on the Big Ten's career assists list despite not finishing his junior season yet.



Smith became just the second player in NCAA history to have 500 points, 275 assists, 150 rebounds, and 75 steals in a season joining Georgia Tech guard, Kenny Anderson.







