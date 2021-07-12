Brady Allen 'has all the potential to be a great one'
Brady Allen’s ball wasn’t spinning very well. And Jeff Christensen fixed it.
“He was given some wrong information,” said Christensen. “I said: ‘Don’t that. Do this instead.’ Then, after about 45 throws, he went, ‘Oh.’ His dad shook his head and laughed.”
That’s how this quarterback prospect/quarterback coach relationship began.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news