{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 12:46:16 -0500') }} football

Brady Allen's prep coach: 'He has a monster arm'

Tom Dienhart
MORE: Four-star 2022 QB Brady Allen commits to Purdue | GoldandBlack.com video: Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt on QB Brady Allen

Purdue landed a big commitment on Wednesday from QB Brady Allen.

The 6-5, 196-pound product of Gibson Southern High in Fort Branch, Ind., is rated a four-star recruit by rivals.com who had offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Indiana, West Virginia and Cincinnati, among others. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Iowa also were interested in the Class of 2022 product, who is just entering his junior season.

As a freshman in 2018, Allen tossed 29 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He was even better as a sophomore last year, hitting 62 percent of his passes for 2,671 yards and 31 touchdowns for Gibson Southern, a 3-A school that went 9-3 last year.

