GoldandBlack - Brandon Newman nets Purdue another Freshman honor

For the second time this season, Purdue's Brandon Newman is the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week, thanks to the redshirt freshman's 29-point outing vs. Minnesota on Saturday night.

It's the Boilermakers' fifth Freshman-of-the-Week award of the season, as Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis have each won one, making Purdue the first school ever to have four such honorees In the same season.

Newman made 5-of-6 threes against the Golden Gophers, and is now 7-of-8 from long distance in the two games Purdue's played without Sasha Stefanovic.