There are lots of ways this season could have turned out. If we're being honest, and admitting to what most pundits and predictors called for, most of those outcomes for Purdue basketball were supposed to be pretty middling.



Zach Edey was good, but could he be full-time good?



The guards are freshmen.



Matt Painter didn't get that transfer.



The rest of the roster? Role players and glue guys.



That's a good story to cheer for, but that's not a team that wins the Big Ten or challenges in March.



It's certainly not a team that garners the #1 ranking just 10 games into the season.



But here we are.



Zach Edey is the best player in the country without debate.



The freshman guards can flat out play.



Purdue is ranked #1 for the second straight season. The only two #1 rankings in school history.