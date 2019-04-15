Now that the season's over, Matt Painter and his staff's attention turn to recruiting, largely for a 2020 class the Boilermaker program seems well-positioned with. The new NCAA recruiting structure has allowed for prospects to make junior-year official visits, an effective reveal of genuine early interest and an important opportunity for coaches to make strong preliminary impressions. To that end, the response to Purdue was very good, with a half dozen 2020 targets officially visiting either in the fall — Hunter Dickinson, Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey — or during the season — L.J. Cryer, Kerwin Walton and Ben Carlson — and of those six, five of Rivals150 inclusions. Purdue's scholarship situation for 2020 breaks down like this: As of the end of the season, Purdue had one scholarship sitting open, one just vacated by draft-bound junior Carsen Edwards and another to be freed next season by the departure of the team's lone remaining scholarship senior, Evan Boudreaux. Of those three scholarships, any used this spring for multi-year players would cut into that total of three. Single-year graduate transfer additions would not. Below is a look at the prospects at the forefront of Purdue's 2020 recruiting efforts.

CENTERS

Is center a desperate need for Purdue in the 2020 class? Probably not, but that's afforded the Boilermaker staff to swing for the fences, so to speak, without the pressure of having to get a player for the pivot, where Purdue's reputation for usage and development is a recruiting strength.

The Rivals.com four-star center is right on the cusp of five-star status and clearly one of the best big men in the nation, and Purdue seems positioned well heading into the summer. Dickinson made an official visit in the fall, and will proceed with his national recruitment with Purdue very much in mind. Painter made an in-home visit with Dickinson on April 11, one of his first acts in recruiting following season's end. Thumbnail: Dickinson is massive, perhaps not as big as Isaac Haas, but similar from a presence perspective, towering over other big men and able to establish and hold position. That said, he moves very well for his size, has nice touch around the basket and can shoot a jumper. He's not considered one of the best true centers in the nation for no reason. Pre-July Update: Toward the end of June, Dickinson drew offers from North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee, with more probably to come. UNC and Michigan each could be factors for him, but Purdue is entrenched toward the top of his list, and he'll remain an emphasis through the summer.

The Rivals.com four-star big man from St. Louis was offered by Purdue during June, seemingly just as his recruiting was due to take off in July. Illinois, Kansas State, Cincinnati and Ohio State are some of his numerous other offers. He said in May he'd visit Purdue this summer, and that was before he was offered. Look for him to visit after July. Thumbnail: Kalkbrenner is narrow physically, but very active and stronger than he looks, with big, strong hands and a body that looks like it will will out. He moves very well, rebounds at a very high level and can shoot from the perimeter some.

GUARDS/WINGS

COMMITTED TO PURDUE

A clear priority for Painter, the Mishawaka Marian guard/wing was offered at the elite camp in August, then brought back for an official visit in the fall. He's also been offered by near-by Notre Dame, and that's significant because he grew up around the Irish, as his mother is Nielle Ivey, the former Notre Dame women's basketball star and now its associate head coach. If prioritization comes into play, though, Purdue may not be easy to turn down. Ivey will play grassroots on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, affording him visibility he hasn't always had, so it stands to reason to suggest he'll have more interested parties coming his way the next few months. Thumbnail: Capable of playing any backcourt or wing position, Ivey's a very good shooter capable of making different types of jumpers, from threes to pull-ups. He has great size for a guard, as well. Pre-July Update: Yep, still committed

One of the better shooting guard prospects in the country, Walton is one of numerous Minneapolis-area prospects targeted by Purdue. He officially visited during the season, and the Boilermakers seem to be a prime contender for him, along with Minnesota, Baylor, Creighton, Kansas State and a number of others. Virginia and Butler are among others interested heading into spring. Walton officially visited Purdue during the season. Thumbnail: Walton is a grown man physically, all of 6-5 and well built, and a very good shooter from long range. He seems to have a good feel for the game offensively and seems committed to defending. There's a reason so many substance-coveting programs are interested in him. Pre-July Update: Purdue is almost certainly full at guard.

One of the better guard prospects in the country, Morton officially visited Purdue in the fall, and seems to understand the value Painter and his program put on players with his savvy and basketball IQ. He is a national recruit. Thumbnail: Morton possesses elite size as a true point guard and an outstanding feel for the game. He can certainly score — a very, very good shooter — but has proven himself to be a facilitator first when need be. He compares favorably to a Dakota Mathias, but is more of a true point guard. Pre-July Update: Morton committed to Purdue in May, abruptly picking the Boilermakers over Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana and giving Matt Painter an addition he coveted.

Cryer officially visited Purdue during the season. Its in: The Texan's interest has been piqued by fellow Houstonian Carsen Edwards' success at Purdue. Landing him won't be easy, though. LSU and Baylor are among others who'll factor in heavily for the high-scoring guard. Thumbnail: Cryer is a very good shooter and overall scorer who projects as a scoring lead guard type of player at the next level, a guard who'll have the ball in his hands a lot, encouraged to be aggressive in looking for his own shot and shots for others. Sound familiar? Pre-July Update: Purdue fill up at guard long before Cryer committed to Baylor.

The long-time Purdue in-state target has visited many times and the Boilermakers seem to be in the thick of it, in part because Purdue has a solid recent history with similar players and in part because of the family's favorable view of Purdue and Painter. His father, Mark, is a long-time Indiana high school coach who formerly coached at Carmel and now coaches his son at Culver Academy. Notre Dame and Michigan State are among those with offers on the table who'll factor in heavily. Iowa and Butler, too. Thumbnail: Galloway is a good shooter with great size and the sort of basketball understanding often found in coaches' sons. He's a solid athlete, as well. Pre-July Update: Purdue is almost certainly full at guard/wing.

FORWARDS

The Minnesota forward visited Purdue officially during the season, as he did Xavier, and is expected to have Boilermaker coaches in for an in-home visit in April. He's a top-100 player nationally who'll be recruited nationally, because he's an excellent player, but also a very good student. Thumbnail: A projected stretch 4 with perimeter skill and a well-rounded game, Carlson is a high-effort, cerebral player, and Purdue covets such things. It's not alone. Pre-July Update: Carlson came out of the season looking at Purdue and Xavier perhaps closer than all others, and that may still be the case.

Another national recruit, Garcia holds a Purdue offer, along with those from Texas, Wisconsin, Xavier, Baylor and a slew of others. Again, the spring and summer could bring even more. Thumbnail: Garcia is 6-10 and can handle the ball, shoot the ball and drive the ball. That player is really popular these days. Pre-July Update: Garcia is a longshot for Purdue.

PROSPECTS

Players Purdue may be continuing to watch who haven't been offered yet.

The wiry big man with a JaJuan Johnson sort of body is a big-time shot-blocker who may require some development offensively. But he's very promising, enough so that Xavier and Georgetown are among those who've offered him despite him having received little notoriety to this point.