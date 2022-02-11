Breakdown: #3 Purdue's loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off the high of the Boilermakers' biggest win of the season to date on Tuesday night against Illinois, No. 3 Purdue experienced the polar opposite on Thursday, routed at Michigan, 82-58, in the two teams' second meeting in less than a week.

In short, this was virtually a team-wide breakdown on Purdue's part, to end a six-game winning streak during which the Boilermakers had again begun to look the part of the best team in the country.

But college basketball's a funny game sometimes, prone to dramatic swings and wild variances in outcomes.

The Boilermakers handled this very Michigan team on Saturday in Mackey Arena.

Tonight, a total and all-encompassing malfunction.

The Wolverines had a lot to do with that — some schematic tweaks and a 9-of-13 second-half three-point shooting blitz, among them — but a malfunction nonetheless.

"I like our guys. We obviously have a good team," Coach Matt Painter said. "But I told them in the locker room, 'You have to take inventory as an individual player, but we also have to take inventory collectively.' We've had breakdowns defensively this season and our offense saves us. That's what happens.

"Now, if you don't play well offensively and you don't play well defensively, and you face a team that shoots the ball the way they did, you're in trouble."

The nation's top-ranked offense and one of the best three-point shooting teams in America made just 4-of-18, a number dressed up some by Caleb Furst's garbage-time make with two minutes to play and the Boilermakers down an incomprehensible 29 points.

Star Jaden Ivey got his numbers — 18 points — but got next to no help, and wound up committing five of the Boilermakers' costly 14 turnovers. Turnovers were part of the story, as they've tended to be when Purdue's been beaten this season.

Defensive rebounding, too. Michigan got a dozen offensive rebounds and turned them into double-digit scoring, though those 10 points were a mere redundancy to the final score when all was said and done.

But as much as Purdue's uncharacteristic offensive difficulties contributed to a loss sure to get national attention for the opposite reason the Illinois win did, it was the Boilermakers' defensive problems that really loomed largest.

The Boilermakers' defensive structure and approach are geared specifically to protect the paint.

On Saturday, Michigan scored 36 points in the lane over 40 minutes. Thursday night, the Wolverines matched that total by halftime.

While center Hunter Dickinson again rained threes as part of a 22-point, nine-rebound game, Moussa Diabate dunked numerous times off rolls to the basket, as Michigan reconfigured its ball-screen offense with great success. Guard DeVante' Jones cut Purdue's halfcourt defense up to the tune of 11 points and 10 assists.

"A lot of things (went wrong defensively)," Coach Matt Painter said. "You name it. ... We had breakdowns in ball-screen defense, we had breakdowns containing the bounce, breakdowns when we were supposed to double and trap.

"I can go on for a long time."

For Purdue, this is a foreign feeling. Its three prior losses this season were narrow contests, two of them coming down to the final seconds. The Boilermakers hadn't lost by double-figures — let alone this much — since last year's home loss to this same Michigan team, the first game they played without Sasha Stefanovic after he tested positive for COVID.

"All we can do is let it humble us," senior Trevion Williams said, "and move on and be better because of it"