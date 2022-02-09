Breakdown: #3 Purdue's win over #13 Illinois

In its biggest game of the season to date, No. 3 Purdue rose to the occasion after halftime and routed 13th-ranked Illinois en route to an 84-68 victory and a share of first-place in the Big Ten.

Jaden Ivey had Kofi Cockburn one on one around the basket, spun to drive baseline and had the ball knocked out from behind him. He wanted a foul. There'd be no foul.

As Ivey trotted back down the floor, Eric Hunter nudging him from behind to remind him there was defense to be played, the Boilermakers' superstar sophomore was agitated.

"When I don't get a call, an obvious call, I kind of get mad," Ivey said, "and take it out on the game. That's all I really can do."

That's precisely what Ivey did, during a performance that should put him at the top of the leaderboard for Big Ten Player-of-the-Year if not something more.

He scored 22 of his game-high 26 points and handed out half of his six assists after halftime, as the Boilermakers surged from two down at the break to up as many as 19 thereafter.

During the 16-2 Boilermaker run that blew the game wide open, Ivey either scored or assisted on 12 straight Purdue points.

"The refs bring that out," Hunter joked about Ivey. "They do that for us."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he was happy to let Purdue feature its big men as much as it wanted while trying to take away the Boilermakers' shooters.

What he had no answer for was Ivey.

"For anyone who doesn't know what a pro looks like," Underwood said, "that's what they look like."