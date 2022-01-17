Breakdown: #4 Purdue's win at #17 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 4 Purdue landed its biggest and most consequential win of the season on Monday afternoon, answering every rally No. 17 Illinois had to offer and winning 96-88 in double overtime.

This was a hump Purdue had to get over, beating this Illinois group.

A few seasons ago, the Boilermakers visited the State Farm Center and managed just 37 points in one of the ugliest losses of the modern era at Purdue. Since then, Illinois has won every meeting between the two teams, literally stomping and elbowing the Boilermakers along the way.

Monday, it was Purdue that put its foot down, whether it was Zach Edey dominating Kofi Cockburn, or the Boilermakers making seemingly every high-leverage-moment three they took, or Purdue outrebounding one of the best in the business.

It all added up to Purdue's first win over Illinois since late February of 2019.

"The seniors are happy," joked Eric Hunter, one of those seniors.

Purdue found the toughness or poise or whatever it might have been it may have lacked when double-digit second-half leads against Rutgers and Wisconsin turned into gutting losses.

Make no mistake here: Purdue didn't close this game out. Respectable leads got away in both regulation, and the first overtime.

It did finish the game off, however, outscoring Illinois 18-10 in those last five minutes, thanks largely to Trevion Williams twice passing out of the post to Eric Hunter for a pair of layups, then Hunter making every needed free throw to salt the game away.

"It's massive," senior Sasha Stefanovic said after scoring a team-high 22 points. "Winning on the road in the Big Ten is always tough no matter where or who you're playing against. For us to come out with a big win, it's huge for us. We played really well."

So did Illinois, though, setting up what'll certainly turn out to be one of the most memorable games of the Big Ten season, as Andre Curbelo — fresh off sitting out the last two months — galvanized the Illini off the dribble and Alfonso Plummer made a half dozen threes, offsetting whatever Illinois lost with Cockburn fouling out after just 22 minutes and 10 points.

"We all stepped up to the test," Ivey said, who scored 13 of his 19 points at the foul line. "We stuck with it tonight."