Breakdown: #8 Purdue's loss at #10 Wisconsin

Behind two banked-in jump shots in the final 30 seconds — the second of them being Chucky Hepburn's prayer of a three with a second to play — No. 10 Wisconsin beat the Boilermakers 70-67 in Madison on Tuesday night, eliminating Purdue from being able to earn a share of the conference title.

MADISON, Wis. — In some ways, this was the most appropriate way for No. 8 Purdue's Big Ten regular season title hopes to end: On both a buzzer-beater and not one, but two, fluky shots.

A back-and-forth slugfest fitting for a de facto Big Ten championship game gave way in the final minute to a dizzying series of events that turned out for Wisconsin the way these games always seem to turn for Wisconsin and turned out for Purdue as they too often have.

First, Johnny Davis was stood up by Eric Hunter — whose defense on the soon-to-be pro was excellent — only to bank in a long two-point jumper with his toe on the line.

Wisconsin led 67-64 with 26 seconds left.

After a Zach Edey miss, near 90-percent shooter Brad Davison missed the front end of a one-and-one and Jaden Ivey, who'd score 17 of his 22 points after Purdue was down 11 with 12:50 left, raced down the floor for a pull-up three to tie it.

It seemed like Purdue's fortunes in these situations might be turning.

Nope.

First, it was Ron Harper Jr., then Rob Phinisee, then Tyson Walker, now Chucky Hepburn.

Ivey picked Hepburn up as he dribbled to the wing, and did everything right on defense, steering the freshman away from the lane and closing out on his Hail Mary of a step-back three.

Didn't matter.

Another devastating loss for Purdue during a season almost defined by such things as much as the 24 wins and year-long top-10 ranking.

"You don't get numb to it," senior Sasha Stefanovic said. "It sucks every single time. I've lost a lot in my career and this is one of the worst losses I've had in my life."

Ivey combined with Edey to carry Purdue to the brink of a come-from-behind victory, only to be left "speechless" afterward as he lamented his 3-of-9 foul shooting and his vantage point on the final shot.

"I would say this loss was on me," Ivey said, perhaps unreasonably after he and Edey scored Purdue's last 25 points. "Most importantly, I gave up the game-winner. I feel like I could have a play on that.

"It's tough, but we've just got to live with it and hopefully be better from it."

The result was difficult for Purdue to absorb, but fell right into place as part of this stranger-than-fiction sort of Big Ten season.

Yes, the Boilermakers could have done any number of things just a little bit better prior to the end of the Rutgers game, or the Indiana game, or the Michigan State game, or this game, but nevertheless, all those games away from Mackey Arena were decided in gutting fashion, at least two of them on extremely improbable shots.

Purdue did scratch out wins over Ohio State and Maryland in Mackey Arena and survived in double overtime at Illinois, but moments like Tuesday night, the harshness of the failures echoed.

"It's got to start rolling our way eventually," Edey said. "It's getting ridiculous. They bank in two shots at the end and one of them's a three that's so far off it went in. It's frustrating really."

Though this win was simply dumb luck for Wisconsin as much as anything, this has been the Badgers' M.O. all season.

"In terms of what we did at the end of the game, I wouldn't trade it for anything," Coach Matt Painter said. "I thought our defense on Johnny Davis when he banked it in was good and I thought our defense on Hepburn when he banked it in was good. You get beat by two shots that are so far off they go in, that's bad luck right there.

"But they beat us 70-67. That's the nature of the game. We've been in some games where we got some breaks at the end, but you also have to give (Wisconsin) credit to be in this position. They won a lot of close games all year, so it's not like they're not good at winning close games. They've found a way all year. They have a special group."

Most would say Purdue does, too. But it won't have a Big Ten regular season title to show for it.

"One or two teams are going to win the league now and it's not going to be us," Painter said. "That's the way it is. If you don't like it, then you should have won at Rutgers, or you should have won at Indiana, or you should have won at Michigan State, or you should have beaten Wisconsin twice.

"That's the nature of competition. Tough. You've got to sit in it, but while you sit in it, that helps you. If you care, now you bounce back and you're better for it. The bad piece would be if this was the end for us. This isn't the end for us."