Through his emergence as a sophomore at Brownsburg to his spring and summer with a talented Indy Heat grassroots team, Catchings showed himself time and again to be a high-level long-range shooter, capable of making threes off the dribble, off the catch or on the move.

When a player's as tall and long and athletic as Catchings, that's a coveted combination.

But the versatile wing's intermediate game has really come along as well, his pull-up jumper and runner off the dribble. Though his ball-handling will be a long-term developmental priority, he's actually really developed the ability to create space for himself with his dribble to get his jumper off, with a quick enough release and a high enough release point to make it difficult for defenders to recover and contest the shot.