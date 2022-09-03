Purdue landed another early 2024 priority on Friday night when Brownsburg wing Kanon Catchings committed to the Boilermakers during his official visit.
Here's more on the commitment, the player and what it all means.
OFFENSIVELY
Through his emergence as a sophomore at Brownsburg to his spring and summer with a talented Indy Heat grassroots team, Catchings showed himself time and again to be a high-level long-range shooter, capable of making threes off the dribble, off the catch or on the move.
When a player's as tall and long and athletic as Catchings, that's a coveted combination.
But the versatile wing's intermediate game has really come along as well, his pull-up jumper and runner off the dribble. Though his ball-handling will be a long-term developmental priority, he's actually really developed the ability to create space for himself with his dribble to get his jumper off, with a quick enough release and a high enough release point to make it difficult for defenders to recover and contest the shot.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.