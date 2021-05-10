Normalcy — or at least something close to it — returns to recruiting in June, as the pandemic dead period lifts, and on-campus visits and off-campus evaluation returns after a year-plus moratorium.

For Purdue, it'll make for a busy summer, starting June 1.

Matt Painter and his new coaching staff — assistant coaches Paul Lusk and Terry Johnson join the 2022 recruiting cycle on the fly — will have a robust class to fill.

On paper, Purdue has four scholarships to fill, and with it appearing as if no 2021-2022 seniors will return in 2023-2024, there's clarity to that number.

The Boilermaker staff holds two commitments, from shooting/combo guard Fletcher Loyer and point guard Braden Smith. With those two pledges, two important needs — a shooter and a PG — are covered.

But with a few potential draft picks on the current roster and with the Transfer Era upon us, expect Purdue to push this class beyond four, provided it can get the right players, of course.

A quick analytical look around the 2022 recruiting landscape from here.