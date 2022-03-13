Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament loss to Iowa

The Boilermakers committed 17 turnovers In a 75-66 loss to Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite those 17 turnovers — the Boilermakers' undoing so often this season — Purdue trailed just 63-62 with 3:09 to play, after they scored seven straight in the span of well under a minute.

Then, things went haywire again.

Out of an Iowa timeout, Connor McCaffery — far from one of Iowa's prime scoring threats — made a turnaround as the shot clock wound down, while drawing a foul, pushing his father's team's lead back to four. Moments later, the deficit was back to eight, as Purdue middled offensively and missed its fourth one-and-one free throw of the day.

Those 17 Purdue turnovers led to 14 Hawkeye points.

"I thought it was just our inability to be fundamentally sound," Coach Matt Painter said, repeating a familiar refrain. "At times that comes off hokey from a coach, but that's what wins the race, man, being simple, taking care of the ball and getting quality shots."

Purdue was just 5-of-20 from three-point range, 1-of-8 for Jaden Ivey and 1-of-6 for Sasha Stefanovic.

Ivey scored 20 points with six assists, but also five turnovers.

"I did a horrible job today just leading and just trying to get us back in the game," Ivey said afterward. "I felt like I made some bad reads and my turnovers, I feel like they lost us the game today. But other than that, we still get to play the game we love and we have a lot of games left to play. So we're just focused on the next chapter."

Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 25 rebounds.