It took 10 extra minutes and a whole bunch of twists, turns and basketball heroics, but Purdue got a win Thursday night it badly needed, outlasting Minnesota 83-78 in double-overtime as Big Ten play resumed.

Sasha Stefanovic made two clutch threes — one to force a first overtime, and the second to give Purdue the lead for good in the second — and Boilermaker big men Matt Haarms totaled 40 points as three of the best big men in the Big Ten shared Keady Court. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu scored 29.

It was a game in which Purdue had it won, then lost, then won, then well, who knew? When all was said and done, though, the Boilermakers were salting the game away at the foul line against a gassed Gopher team, in part because Nojel Eastern utterly neutralized Minnesota standout guard Marcus Carr (29 points) when it mattered most.

But Stefanovic's clutch shots mattered above all else, as he went off from deep for the fourth time this season in Mackey Arena, this time totaling 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point territory.

Inside 20 seconds left in regulation with Minnesota up three, Stefanovic missed a jumper and Purdue seemed to be in trouble after Minnesota rebounded. The Boilermakers likely would have fouled, but one foul shot would have made it a two-possession game.

But, as Marcus Carr dribbled between Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams, he lost the ball. On the renewed possession, Hunter missed at the basket, but Williams rebounded, gathered himself and threw a crosscourt pass to Stefanovic bee-lining to the three-point arc.

Stefanovic canned the shot Ray Allen-style from right in front of his bench, with Minnesota's Tre Williams contesting.

"I noticed we were down by three. Trevion got the rebound and I know I'm not really going to get a layup in that situation so I figured I'd fan out to three," Stefanovic said. "He's a tremendous passer. There were a lot of people on him, I fanned out and he made a tremendous pass."

With 1:10 left in the second OT, after a 6-0 Minnesota run had erased Purdue's lead of a half dozen and put the Boilermakers on a slippery slope on their home floor, Stefanovic raced to the top of the arc off Williams' down screen, took Matt Haarms pass and shot on the move to give Purdue a 78-75 lead, a lead that held. Trevion Williams made a pair of foul shots to help seal the win, a win that wouldn't have been possible, too, without Williams' foul shooting.

Purdue trailed by one with 40 seconds left in the first overtime, after Daniel Oturu made a jump shot over Matt Haarms. But after a seemingly fatal Purdue turnover, Carr turned it over in the backcourt, Jahaad Proctor picked it up and passed to Eric Hunter, whose miss at the basket was rebounded by Williams, who was fouled going back up.

Williams, a 53-percent foul shooter prior to tonight, missed the first, but made the second. Carr missed a potential game-winner at the other end, and then Oturu missed a putback.