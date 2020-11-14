GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Northwestern

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern statistics

Purdue had two possessions in the final five minutes with a chance to tie the game, but both fizzled out, and the Boilermakers' fell to Northwestern 27-20, the Boilermakers' first loss of the season.

Three things from the game ...

• The Boilermaker offense just wasn't right throughout this game, Inconsistent from start to finish, outplayed at the line of scrimmage for the most part and struggling with the vertical passing game that's so important to Purdue's overall offensive mix. Aidan O'Connell — reported to be banged up since the Illinois game didn't look quite right and looked indecisive at times.

Northwestern's D deserves credit — especially its secondary — but this was the first time this season that jamming the ball in to David Bell didn't work for Purdue.

How much of the issue was O'Connell being limited, the weather or whatever is debatable, but more than anything, Northwestern just had answers for the Boilermakers.

• Purdue was down two of its three stars — George Karlaftis and Rondale Moore (still) — and both absences showed up in this one. It was encouraging Karlaftis dressed. His pass-rushing presence is essential to Purdue's defensive scheme and its need for three-man rush sets.

Moore isn't ready to play yet, apparently, but his debut may be nearing. Tonight, he could have made a real difference simply by setting foot on the field, diverting attention, at minimum from others.

• Purdue was outplayed at the line of scrimmage on offense, for the first time this season. The offensive front had been a really positive development this season, but a young line already stung by injury was outdone by Northwestern.