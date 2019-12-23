Over the years, more and more high school recruits have begun graduating high school in December and enrolling in college in January, a move that used to be reserved for just the quarterbacks and JUCOs.

Now, though, it's mainstreamed, and Purdue's 2020 signing class — at least the portion of it signed to this point — reflects it.

Nine of the 20 players signed last week, and there will be more to come, are due to enroll in West Lafayette in January, go through winter conditioning and, mostly, participate in spring ball.

Here's a look at each of the early enrollees and how they may fit in.