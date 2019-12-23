Breakdown: Purdue's mid-year football recruiting additions
Over the years, more and more high school recruits have begun graduating high school in December and enrolling in college in January, a move that used to be reserved for just the quarterbacks and JUCOs.
Now, though, it's mainstreamed, and Purdue's 2020 signing class — at least the portion of it signed to this point — reflects it.
Nine of the 20 players signed last week, and there will be more to come, are due to enroll in West Lafayette in January, go through winter conditioning and, mostly, participate in spring ball.
Here's a look at each of the early enrollees and how they may fit in.
The Rivals.com four-star wide receiver intends to play basketball at Purdue also, but his immediate focus will be football, where he enters an already well-stocked receivers corps, but does so with the potential to add a unique element.
Carr is all of 6-foot-5, 230-plus pounds, and though some name-brand programs likely recruited him with tight end in mind, Purdue recruited him to play wide receiver, where his size sets him apart and his athleticism is advanced enough to at worst be functional at the position.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news