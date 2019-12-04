Purdue scored one of its biggest non-conference wins in Mackey Arena history Wednesday night, beating fifth-ranked Virginia 69-40 In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Matt Painter told his players that against Virginia's vaunted defense, they had to their first chance to score might be their only chance.

"If you're open, shoot it," sophomore Sasha Stefanovic said. "Get yours."

In his first college start — Painter swapped out Nojel Eastern for Stefanovic in the starting five to field more shooting punch, as well as starting both his big men together — Stefanovic got his, so to speak, right away, making three early threes on as many tries, en route to making six in the game and leading the Boilermakers with 20 points.

"I was just trying to be aggressive," Stefanovic said. "Last week at the tournament in Florida I thought I played pretty poorly. I wasn't really aggressive, wasn't really ready. ... I just wanted to come out and have a lot of energy to get us going."

And as if jump-shooting was contagious, once Stefanovic had gotten going, so did everyone else.

Purdue rained jumpers on the Cavaliers all night, to the tune of 52-percent three-point shooting and a litany of mid-range jumpers made by a team that's not shot particularly well this season.

Stefanovic set a tone in more ways than one.

"I want to thank Sash for that," senior Jahaad Proctor joked.

Proctor made mid-range jumpers and turnarounds, Eric Hunter did the same and Aaron Wheeler made his first three off the bench, and before you knew it, Purdue was riding a 12-0 late-half run, while holding UVA scoreless for nearly 10 minutes, building a lead that stood at 32-17 at the half. Considering Virginia's low-scoring, low-tempo makeup, that 15-point lead may as well have been doubled.

Virginia found a pulse offensively toward the end of the first half and into the second, but the avalanche Stefanovic started never really let up.

Stefanovic made another three as soon as the Cavaliers cut it to 13 to start the second half, then Eric Hunter made a transition three after forcing one of Virginia's uncharacteristic 16 turnovers, then canned a transition three. Shortly thereafter, Hunter beat the shot clock with another triple and the rout was officially on for good.