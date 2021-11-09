Breakdown: Purdue's win over Bellarmine

PDF: Purdue-Bellarmine stats

There was a stretch during the second half of Purdue's season-opening 96-67 rout of visiting Bellarmine where Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman seemed to simply be taking turns splashing three-pointers, the two Region products almost trying to one up another.

This came after Isaiah Thompson's first-half eruption, in which he drained four of his five threes on the night.

For as much as the seventh-ranked Boilermakers entered play on Tuesday wringing their hands over defensive struggles, they entered this season eager to unlock potential unfulfilled last season shooting from distance.

So far, so good, as was made clear in front of a full Mackey Arena crowd against the Knights.

Purdue was 16-of-36 from beyond the arc against Bellarmine, that flame-throwing helping it open up a decent lead before centerpiece big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams had even attempted a shot.

"We had a game plan where if they were going to over-help on the weak side (against the post), we were going to work on the skip passes and screening our own man," Stefanovic said after scoring a game-high 23 points. "We did a great job executing our game plan and made a lot of good passes that led to good shots."

That's what stood out about Purdue's offensive showing — one of the many things, actually — how the Boilermakers shared the ball, made sound offensive plays and found one another, at times trading in good shots for great ones.

But also, Purdue's eagerness to create for each other was best exemplified by Trevion Williams. He was limited to less than 15 minutes after picking up a couple of early fouls, but in that time he got, the returning All-American took just one shot, but looked plenty content to draw double teams and kneecap Bellarmine's defense with his passing.

"I thought our guys made good decisions," Painter said. "I thought they moved the basketball, and it was great to see those guys step up and make shots."

With Bellarmine over-playing the post, neither center took a shot until more than 13 minutes had passed.

But that's when Edey got loose, scoring seven straight for Purdue that pushed the Boilermakers' first-half lead to 17 on its way to as many as many as 36 after halftime.

Edey finished with 16 points — on just five shots — and nine rebounds.

"I just got in the flow of the game," Edey said.. "I was a little shaky at first, dropping some balls I shouldn't drop, going up for rebounds with one hand when I should have been going up with two, stronger. It was just getting in the flow of the game, doing what I'm supposed to do and trying to get the ball as much as possible."

Brandon Newman added 14 points for Purdue.