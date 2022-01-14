Breakdown: Purdue's win over Nebraska

By the time the more traditional 7 p.m. rolled around and the game started, No. 7 Purdue's 92-65 win over visiting Nebraska was pretty much already over, the Boilermakers leading 32-17 at that precise moment following a dominant start to the game.

Considering where Purdue was a few games ago, after a disappointing loss to Wisconsin raised some real existential questions about one of the best teams in the country, the past two games have to be viewed as a considerable step forward, most recently the No. 7 Boilermakers' obliteration of Nebraska.

Yes, Nebraska's now 0-7 in the Big Ten, and yes, the Cornhuskers continue to merely spin their wheels at the bottom of one of the most competitive conferences in America, with no end in sight, if we're being honest.

But regardless, Purdue started so well, and won so convincingly, that this outcome said far more about the Boilermakers than the Cornhuskers.

Purdue led 23-4 a little more than seven minutes in.

"It's something we've really focused on, that we've had slow starts," said big man Zach Edey, after scoring 22 points, grabbing nine rebounds and drawing seven fouls. "... We wanted to really focus on coming out strong today."

The Boilermakers did so with suffocating physicality and some of the most menacing defense they've played all season. Nebraska's 17 turnovers were more about the home team's disruptiveness and activity level than the visitors' carelessness.

Jaden Ivey tore Nebraska up off the dribble, finishing with 17 points, but also handing out five assists off the bounce at the offensive end while playing another excellent defensive game, slowing star Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens (nine points).

"I'm not gonna lie: I came fired up," Ivey said. "Looking back at the games we lost, the disrespect from everyone, the outsiders talking this about our team, that we don't do this or don't do that, that we don't show up in big games.

"I just came fired up today. I was just tired of it."

It was evident team-wide from the outset.

All told, the final statistics might not reflect how impactful Purdue was defensively, but the reality was that the outcome was essentially decided during those first seven minutes, during which the Cornhuskers had as many turnovers as they did points.

"We're making some strides (defensively)," Coach Matt Painter, "but in no stretch of the imagination have we arrived."