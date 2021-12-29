Breakdown: Purdue's win over Nicholls

No. 3 Purdue finished off an unbeaten non-conference season on Wednesday evening, outscoring Nicholls 104-90 in Mackey Arena.

Purdue flexed all of its offensive muscles against the Colonels, dominating the first half with perimeter shooting and controlling the second half on the interior.

During the first 20 minutes, it looked like a game of H-O-R-S-E, as both teams launched three after three.

"The way they were guarding us on post entries, we were just taking what they were giving us," guard Brandon Newman said. "Our offense is obviously centered around our big guys and they were doubling them when they got the chance, but our bigs are good passers and they were kicking out to shooters and we were getting open, rhythm shots."

Nicholls wasn't just doubling the post, it was doubling off some of the better shooters it will see all season. Purdue was 11-of-19 from three-point range in the first half, four of those makes coming during the 20-0 run that turned a 17-11 deficit into a 31-17 lead in a mere four-and-a-half minutes.

As if changing identities on the fly to open the second half, the Boilermakers scored their first nine field goals of the second half at or around the rim, as Trevion Williams scored the first two baskets for Purdue after halftime and Zach Edey finished with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 15 of those points coming in the final 20 minutes.

Edey said Nicholls didn't double off dangerous shooters as much after halftime, but more went into his success.

"I got some deeper touches and just was able to catch the ball and dunk it a few times. It's hard to double when you do that," he said.

Purdue wound up with a season-high 104 points, thanks to 57-plus-percent shooting and a 14-of-29 clip from three-point range.

Jaden Ivey scored 19, Isaiah Thompson 15, Sasha Stefanovic 14 and Mason Gillis 10.

The Boilermakers did need the cushion.

Nicholls actually won the second half, scoring 54 points to Purdue's 49.

High-scoring guard Ty Gordon made nine threes on 15 tries and finished with 29 points, while big man Ryghe Lyons scored 20. Lyons was 3-for-3 from three-point range; he was 0-for-9 this season prior.

It was the most points Purdue had allowed since the 2019 NCAA Tournament, a 99-94 overtime win over Tennessee. It's the most points the Boilermakers have allowed in a regulation game since a 99-68 loss to Kansas in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

"The thing I just asked our team was, 'If the ball's not going in for us, how does this game unfold?'" Coach Matt Painter said afterward. "You probably lose that game."

The ball did go in, though.

A lot.

Nevertheless, Purdue knows defensive improvement is a must.

"It's kind of hard when you score over a hundred and probably could have scored more, and they shoot like that," Isaiah Thompson said. "... We just want to continue to build on things offensively and defensively heading into Big Ten play."