Our breakdown on the résumé win Purdue earned and the upward trending it might represent for the Boilermakers.

All due respect to the Virginia game — one of the greatest nights Mackey Arena has seen in recent years, and there have been a lot of them — Sunday's 71-42 win over eighth-ranked Michigan State now stands as Purdue's signature win for the season.

Purdue was dominant, a reflection of the advantage Mackey Arena has often afforded it, the building's way of propping the Boilermakers up into being something more than they might otherwise have been.

But two other realities for Purdue were highlighted in a game it won by nearly 30 against an elite team. The Spartans were 5-0 in the Big Ten coming in, ranked first nationally in offensive efficiency per KenPom, and considered by many prior to the season a national title frontrunner.

First, the Boilermakers have been a very good defensive team all season, and Sunday was a peak.

Yes, Michigan State missed on a number of opportunities, and that contributed to woeful 35-percent shooting, but it goes beyond just shooting.

Purdue's defense — both man-to-man and team defense — were exceptional against Spartan star Cassius Winston, the masterful point guard who's one of college basketball's best players. Eric Hunter and Nojel Eastern were all over him, as were Purdue's big men, hedging ball screens effectively and "bottling up" the player who makes the Spartans go.

"We just tried to build walls," Eastern said.

Winston could never run through them, missing nine of his 14 shots and turning the ball over nine times, nearly a quarter of his total from his first 15 games this season.

"We just tried to bottle him up and get the ball out of his hands," Eastern said.

And when they did, no one else hurt Purdue; Michigan State, the Big Ten's No. 1 three-point shooting team was 2-of-16 from distance — 2-of-11 outside of Winston's 0-for-5 — and no Spartan scored more than 10 points.

Purdue's defensive plan centered around Winston, but also itself.

Michigan State, for a generation, has feasted in transition.

Matt Painter was asked after the game what he liked about his team's transition defense.

His response: That they didn't have to play it.

Purdue's only turnover of the first half came in the final minute, an offensive foul on Trevion Williams. For the game, the Boilermakers turned it over just six times, and Michigan State got just eight points off them — Purdue got 21 off 18 Spartan turnovers — and was credited with only four fast-break points.

Painter often says that to beat Michigan State, you have to beat it at its own game, and that's precisely what happened.

Purdue grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, won the glass overall, defended at its highest levels and played with supreme effort.

When Michigan State had cut its deficit of 22 from the first half to just 11 with less than 10 minutes to play, it was also set up for that classic Spartan extra gear to kick in. Painter knows of it. He's seen it time and again over the years, including in Mackey Arena.



In that slippery-slope moment, though, when the Big Ten's standard-bearer, led by arguably the best point guard in college basketball, seemed poise to throw that punch, it was Purdue that delivered the blow, scoring 24 of the next 30 points.

It was made by Eastern rebounding like Michigan State traditionally rebounds, by Evan Boudreaux diving to create turnovers when Purdue led by two-dozen with five minutes left, and by Trevion Williams serving as the game's foremost physical force in a series where you win with physical force.

"Michigan State is one of the hardest-playing teams in the country," Boudreaux said. "That's what we want to be as a team. We want to be the hardest-playing team in the country, and I think you saw that all night. It wasn't just me. It was everybody diving on the ball, grabbing the 50/50s and I think that ultimately wound up being a huge factor."

Coming off a remarkable game in the double-overtime loss at No. 19 Michigan the other night, Williams didn't look particularly drained after playing 43-and-a-half minutes in Ann Arbor, scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds, with four assists, vs. the Spartans. Based on the past 90 minutes of basketball, he might be on the verge of something big.