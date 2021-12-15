Breakdown: Signing Day at Purdue
Wednesday, the NCAA's early signing date for college football arrives, and for Purdue, a well-regarded class will formalize its commitment to the Boilermaker program.
Barring surprises — always a possibility on this day — Purdue will sign 20-plus high school recruits yet again, and welcome a new crop of transfers. The pursuit of transfers will continue beyond Wednesday.
More: Purdue's high school commitment list
Below is a look at what to expect at Purdue on Wednesday, as letters-of-intent will roll in throughout the morning before Jeff Brohm holds a press conference around 3 p.m. to discuss the class.
THE HEADLINERS
There's never any telling how these classes will turn out over time, but the biggest fish on paper who'll sign with Purdue Wednesday are in-state blue-chippers Brady Allen and Joe Strickland.
Both were major recruiting wins for Purdue at times when Purdue wasn't necessarily hot, and both could be big pieces for the Boilermaker program moving forward.
