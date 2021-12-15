Breakdown: Signing Day at Purdue

Wednesday, the NCAA's early signing date for college football arrives, and for Purdue, a well-regarded class will formalize its commitment to the Boilermaker program.

Barring surprises — always a possibility on this day — Purdue will sign 20-plus high school recruits yet again, and welcome a new crop of transfers. The pursuit of transfers will continue beyond Wednesday.

More: Purdue's high school commitment list

Below is a look at what to expect at Purdue on Wednesday, as letters-of-intent will roll in throughout the morning before Jeff Brohm holds a press conference around 3 p.m. to discuss the class.