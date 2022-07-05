Breakdown: The July basketball recruiting period

Here are a few storylines for Purdue, and college basketball recruiting in general, heading into July.

Later this week, the July recruiting period begins, and Purdue's coaches will be back on the road once again, following the multiple weekends they spent out and about during the April and June evaluation periods.

Cathedral big man Xavier Booker's development hasn't been a straight line, but it's reached the right place, as the versatile 6-foot-11 forward/center has delivered on his long-standing promise, played extremely well and ascended to No. 2 nationally in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com.

The world is now involved with Booker, who stands as Purdue's almost singular remaining 2023 target at this stage of the game, as the Boilermakers already have an outstanding perimeter tandem committed with Myles Colvin and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Purdue's been a constant with Booker for more than a year, but will have its work cut out for it, as a smattering of fly-by national names (Duke, Gonzaga, Auburn, etc.) have joined the fray, to go along with long-standing suitors such as Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Indiana.

Purdue hosted Booker for a junior-year official visit last fall, and will work to get a fall return official on the books, which may not be simple as more and more schools come at him from outside the region.

As this recruitment plays out, Purdue will essentially be required to have a coach at all of Booker's games this month, with particular emphasis on the head coach being a prominent presence.