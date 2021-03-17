GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Trevion Williams' breakout season for Purdue

Below is a quick look at some of them.

It's not over yet — far from it, Purdue hopes — but the junior's 2020-2021 season — has been the latest in a long line of All-America-caliber seasons put forth by Boilermaker big men.

On Tuesday, a few days after he was named first-team All-Big Ten and a few days before he led his Purdue team into NCAA Tournament play, Trevion Williams was named an honorable-mention All-American by Associated Press voters, a testament to the outstanding season the junior delivered when his team — and program — needed him most.

• Critical context lies in the extent to which Purdue relied on Trevion Williams this season.

He was the Boilermakers' leading scorer by a full five points — while second-leading scorer was a bit of a carousel all season — and one of the most heavily involved players in college basketball.

According to KenPom analytics, Williams enters the NCAA Tournament first nationally in percentage of shots taken, at 36.9 percent. That means when Williams has been on the floor this season, 36.9 percent of the shots Purdue put up came off his hand.

For frame of reference, quick-triggered Carsen Edwards' percentage two seasons ago was 37.5 percent, sixth nationally; JaJuan Johnson's first-team All-America senior year, he was 30.1 percent.

Big Ten leading scorer and All-American Luka Garza of Iowa took 32.8 percent of his team's shots when he was on the floor.

Johnson and Caleb Swanigan (99th as a sophomore) are the only others among Purdue's outstanding big men under Matt Painter to even rank in the top 100 nationally in this metric, though Isaac Haas might have as a junior had he qualified. E'Twaun Moore and Edwards (twice) — both guards — have, too, but none of these players' usage rates compared to Williams' this season.

This year, Williams ranks second in percentage of possessions used, which accounts for the number of possessions — while Williams is on the floor — that end with a player making or missing a shot or turning the ball over.

• Again, per KenPom, Williams sits fourth nationally at the moment in offensive rebounding percentage and 50th in defensive rebounding percentage. When Caleb Swanigan almost won national player-of-the-year and was probably the best rebounder in the country, he was 185th in offensive rebounding percent, but third in defensive percentage.

• Williams drew 105 fouls this season, an average of 3.9 per game.

(Context: Isaac Haas — the gold standard for foul-attraction at Purdue — averaged 5.2 as a senior.)

• In Purdue's two wins over Michigan State this season, Williams averaged 20 points per game ... in second halves.

In East Lansing, he was 8-of-12 for 24 points after halftime; at Purdue, he was 7-of-12 for 16 points.

• Williams ranked ninth in the Big Ten this season in scoring in conference play at 15.8 points per game, and did so in an average of only 25.1 minutes per game, in part because of occasional foul trouble, and in part because backup Zach Edey was an All-Freshman Team performer.

Here's how the minutes of the Big Ten's top 10 scorers broke down:

1. Luka Garza (21.9 points) — 32.9 minutes over 20 games

2. Ayo Dosunmo (19.5 points) — 35.2 minutes over 17 games

3. Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.4 points) — 34.9 minutes over 19 games

4. Kofi Cockburn (18.3 points) — 28.2 minutes over 20 games

5. Marcus Carr (17.7 points) — 35.7 minutes over 19 games

6. E.J. Liddell (16.5 points) — 28.7 minutes over 19 games

7. Aaron Henry (16.5 points) — 33.0 minutes over 20 games

8. Myeron Jones (16.2 points) — 31.2 minutes over 19 games

9. Trevion Williams (15.8 points) — 25.1 minutes over 19 games

10. Teddy Allen (15.6 points) — 27.9 minutes over 15 games

In case you're wondering, and we know you are, how things would rank if all 10 players played an even 30 minutes per game, here you go ...

Luka Garza 19.9

Kofi Cockburn 19.5

Trevion Williams 18.9

E.J. Liddell 17.3

Teddy Allen 16.8

Ayo Dosunmo 16.7

Trayce Jackson-Davis 15.8

Myeron Jones 15.6

Aaron Henry 15.0

Marcus Carr 14.9

• In Big Ten play, Williams tied for third on his team in assists, behind Eric Hunter and Jaden Ivey, both guards. Williams' total of 38 was matched by Sasha Stefanovic, who'd have pushed Williams to fourth had he not missed three games due to COVID-19.

Williams' average of 2.15 assists per game over the entirety of the season led all Big Ten big men.