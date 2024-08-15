PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
BREAKING: 2025 outside linebacker Sam Steward commits to Purdue

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet on the sideline during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports © Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue added to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday, netting a commitment from Homestead (Ind.) linebacker Sam Steward. The in-state defender announced his commitment on the heels of a trip to West Lafayette. Purdue became Steward's first and only offer in June after a stellar performance at a summer camp in West Lafayette, which now turns into his future home.

As a junior at Homestead High School, Steward racked up 94 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season from his outside linebacker spot en route to being an All-Conference and IFCA Junior All-State selection.

Steward plays off the edge for Homestead, where he wrecks havoc in both the run and pass game. He plays with speed and instincts, which will translate as he shifts into more of an inside linebacker role with the Boilermakers, where he is expected to line up.

Steward becomes the first commitment for the Boilermakers in August, following Kuol Kuol, Grant Beerman, Dawayne Galloway and Drayden Pavey in July, with the most recent of that group being Kuol on July 10th.

After not having a linebacker commitment since arriving on campus, Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane now have two in the last month with Steward joining four-star linebacker Grant Beerman in the class.

Purdue's 2025 recruiting class now reaches 14 members with Steward's pledge, which remains inside the top 60 in the country, according to Rivals.

