As a junior at Homestead High School, Steward racked up 94 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season from his outside linebacker spot en route to being an All-Conference and IFCA Junior All-State selection.

Purdue added to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday, netting a commitment from Homestead (Ind.) linebacker Sam Steward . The in-state defender announced his commitment on the heels of a trip to West Lafayette. Purdue became Steward's first and only offer in June after a stellar performance at a summer camp in West Lafayette, which now turns into his future home.

Steward plays off the edge for Homestead, where he wrecks havoc in both the run and pass game. He plays with speed and instincts, which will translate as he shifts into more of an inside linebacker role with the Boilermakers, where he is expected to line up.

Steward becomes the first commitment for the Boilermakers in August, following Kuol Kuol, Grant Beerman, Dawayne Galloway and Drayden Pavey in July, with the most recent of that group being Kuol on July 10th.

After not having a linebacker commitment since arriving on campus, Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane now have two in the last month with Steward joining four-star linebacker Grant Beerman in the class.

Purdue's 2025 recruiting class now reaches 14 members with Steward's pledge, which remains inside the top 60 in the country, according to Rivals.