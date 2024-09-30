The first recruiting domino to fall after Purdue terminated Graham Harrell's contract on Sunday night dropped, with 2025 three-star wide receiver Lebron Hill announcing that he has backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers.

Earlier today, Hill spoke to National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney about Harrell's firing, and alluded to the possibility of re-opening his recruitment.

"I really liked and enjoyed being around coach Harrell. He is a great guy and great coach. I was excited to play under him. It’s a lot to process for sure. We will see how things go."

Hill became the first and only wide receiver commitment in the class for the Boilermakers in June, when he flipped from Louisville to Purdue on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher was also being heavily pursued by Miami (FL), Kentucky and Vanderbilt at the time of his commitment.

Purdue now sees the first departure from its 2025 recruiting class following the news of Graham Harrell's departure from the program, with Hill being a key one. The Boilermakers struck out on several top targets at the position and are now without a receiver in the class at the moment. That will likely change between now and National Signing Day, but Purdue's already thin 2025 class took a big hit with Hill opting to go elsewhere.