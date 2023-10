Ryan Walters and Purdue just picked up a massive addition to the 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway on Monday, but the Boilermakers aren't done trying to build their class.

Walters and staff have hit the road during the bye week, seeing several current commits and some fresh new targets in 2024 and beyond. A number of them could be potential additions to the class of 2024 as the Boilers look to fill out the class.

Boiler Upload takes a look at the top targets that Purdue is actively recruiting with early National Signing Day just over two months away.