BREAKING: Purdue cornerback Markevious Brown no longer with program

Purdue will be without one of its starting cornerbacks moving forward as Markevious Brown is no longer with the Boilermakers' program, head coach Ryan Walters announced in a release this morning.

“It is necessary for Markevious Brown to step away from the team at this time. As of today, it is our expectation that he will rejoin the program for the 2025 season. This is a personal matter, and we will have no additional comments," Walters said.

Brown initially came to West Lafayette via the transfer portal prior to the 2023 season after two years at Ole Miss, where he reunited with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter with the Boilermakers.

Since his arrival, Brown started 15 of 16 games possible for Purdue at cornerback, including the first four games of 2024. During that time he tallied 54 total tackles, and a team-high 11 passes defended. The senior defensive back was also Purdue's highest-rated starting defender by Pro Football Focus this season, holding an overall defensive grade of 72.6.

Brown's leave now leaves a void in the Purdue secondary. Reserve cornerbacks Tarrion Grant, Derrick Rogers Jr., and Botros Alisandro will all vie for the now vacant starting role moving forward. Grant started the first three games of the season prior to Nyland Green's return from injury, while Alisandro has the most defensive snaps outside of the previous starters.

Purdue will now take on Wisconsin later this afternoon without a top member of its secondary.