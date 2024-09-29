PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
BREAKING: Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

After just over a year in West Lafayette, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has relieved offensive coordinator Graham Harrell of his duties, the program announced Sunday night. Walters had the following statement regarding the change, via a press release by the program.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” said Walters. “After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

Harrell was in his second season orchestrating the offense and coaching the quarterbacks in West Lafayette, which was filled with struggles through four games, and ultimately leading to his dismissal on the heels of Purdue's 28-10 defeat at the hands of Nebraska on Saturday.

Purdue is currently 106th in the nation in scoring offense this season, averaging 21.8 points per game, while also being 110th in total offense through four games. The offensive woes for the Boilermakers have played a large part in Purdue's 1-3 start to the season and the program has now moved on from Harrell to help kickstart a revitalization of the unit.

Harrell's dismissal now put the Boilermakers precarious situation moving forward, as nobody currently on staff has called plays at the collegiate level. The play caller for the rest of the season remains to be seen, but Ryan Walters should offer more clarity tomorrow afternoon at his weekly press conference.

