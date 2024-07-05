Galloway is the second highest rated cornerback commit for the Boilermakers in the Rivals era, being the 112th overall player in the class, along with the 9th best cornerback and fourth rated prospect out of Ohio. The highly touted prospect turned down offers from Kentucky, Syracuse, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Missouri, and others to join the Boilermakers' 2025 recruiting class.

Purdue has landed one of its biggest targets of the cycle as 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday. The Marion-Franklin (Oh.) defender took an official visit to West Lafayette last month before ultimately committing to kick off July.

Galloway has been versatile for Marion-Franklin at the high school level, which is something that will be asked of him in college as well. The 6-foot-1 defensive back is comfortable playing cornerback or safety, while also playing zone and press coverage. Along with his blazing speed (as fast as 10.42 in the 100-meter dash), Galloway has great ball skills and instincts to play at a high level in the secondary for the Boilermakers.

Ryan Walters and company continue their impressive run on defensive back talents since arriving to West Lafayette, as Galloway joins the likes of Tarrion Grant, Koy Beasley, Smiley Bradford, Luke Williams and others over the last two classes. Not to mention, incoming transfers Nyland Green and Kydrich Breedlove, who are looking to bolster the Boilermakers' secondary.

Purdue has also begun picking up steam on the recruiting trail with the 2025 class, adding Galloway to a group that recently netted commitments from priority targets Drayden Pavey, Lebron Hill and Cameron Gorin in the last few weeks. The Boilermakers now have 11 commitments in the class and jumps into a tie for 64th in the country, according to Rivals. The newest recruit now becomes the highest-rated of the 11 for Walters and company.