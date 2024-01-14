BREAKING: Purdue lands 2025 four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant
Purdue football made a splash in the class of 2025 on Sunday as four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. A top priority for cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and company chose Purdue over the likes of Oregon, LSU, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and others.
Grant is one of just two high school commitments for the Boilermakers with a Rivals Rating of 6.0 or higher since 2002, joining Selwyn Lymon. He is also one of the highest-rated recruit to land at Purdue in the Rivals era, coming in at 36th in the class of 2025, along with being the 7th best cornerback and 2nd ranked player out of Tennessee.
"I went on a visit and the first time I was on campus I just felt the energy and it felt like home. Also, I had known Coach (Sam) Carter since he was at Ole Miss, so we already had that relationship and that connection. I always known I wanted to play ball with Coach Carter because he can get kids to the next level. I just like the way he recruits. He just wants to build a relationship with you. He wants to know you," Grant told Rivals about his commitment.
That aforementioned visit was in the spring of 2023, which set the table for a game day visit for Grant and Purdue early in the season, and ultimately a commitment from the highly-touted defensive back.
As a junior at Siegel last season, Grant tallied 36 total tackles, five pass breakups and two tackles for loss defensively while also having 29 catches for 462 yards and five scores from his wide receiver position.
The Mufreesboro, Tennessee, native is a perfect fit for Ryan Walters' and Kevin Kane's "Air Strike" defense at the cornerback position. Grant has length at 6'3" to pair with elite speed, along with possessing top end ball skills both in coverage and on the offensive side of the ball, which has made him one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
"He looks like one of those cats that can play a long time, you know," Grant's high school head coach Adam Renshaw told Boiler Upload. "I'm excited to see what he does in four or five years. I think I've never had a player with a ceiling as high as his. I'll put it that way."
When Grant gets to campus in 2025, there is a real possibility that the four-star recruit can carve out a starting role from day one with the Boilermakers with his raw talent and current build, which figures to continue to improve between now and then. Grant also touched on Sam Carter's coaching style and how he sees himself fitting in with the Boilermakers' defense down the line.
"He's an aggressive coach. They run man and cover two and I'm that sit-down corner. I'm a man coverage corner and can hold it down on an island. That's what I like about their system," Grant said.
Grant is the fourth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, joining three-star prospects, quarterback Sawyer Anderson, defensive end Keylan Abrams, and running back Ziaire Stevens. The addition of Grant moves the class up to 15th-best in the country, according to the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings. The highly-touted prospect now gives Ryan Walters and company its highest-rated recruit since coming to Purdue and a building block for the 2025 haul.