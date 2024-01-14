Purdue football made a splash in the class of 2025 on Sunday as four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. A top priority for cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and company chose Purdue over the likes of Oregon, LSU, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and others.

Grant is one of just two high school commitments for the Boilermakers with a Rivals Rating of 6.0 or higher since 2002, joining Selwyn Lymon. He is also one of the highest-rated recruit to land at Purdue in the Rivals era, coming in at 36th in the class of 2025, along with being the 7th best cornerback and 2nd ranked player out of Tennessee.

"I went on a visit and the first time I was on campus I just felt the energy and it felt like home. Also, I had known Coach (Sam) Carter since he was at Ole Miss, so we already had that relationship and that connection. I always known I wanted to play ball with Coach Carter because he can get kids to the next level. I just like the way he recruits. He just wants to build a relationship with you. He wants to know you," Grant told Rivals about his commitment.

That aforementioned visit was in the spring of 2023, which set the table for a game day visit for Grant and Purdue early in the season, and ultimately a commitment from the highly-touted defensive back.