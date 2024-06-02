Purdue football added an offensive weapon to its 2025 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Concord (Ind.) running back Jaron Thomas on Sunday night.

The Elkhart, Indiana native was offered earlier today at Purdue's first individual camp of the summer and quickly set his sights for West Lafayette. Thomas chose Purdue over other offers from Western Michigan, Army, Navy, Ball State, Southern Illinois and others.

"For one, I mean it's really close to home. A big time, Big Ten team like that. That's a really good school for one, education, as well as football," Thomas told Boiler Upload on why he chose the Boilermakers. "It's a blessing to be able to have Coach Conard coach me up and just be the man that he is and to have him on my side as a resource is always great."

Conard and Thomas built a strong relationship over the last several months, which has the newest Boilermaker excited to join Purdue's backfield in 2025 with Conard at the helm. Thomas had been in communication Lamar Conard since January, when he was coming off of a breakout junior campaign for Concord. Last season, Thomas racked up 1,484 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound tailback provides home run speed out of the backfield, where if he gets into the open field, there aren't too many people that can catch him. Thomas also hits the hole hard and is slippery to opposing defenders. After seeing how Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee were used last year, Thomas believes he is a fit for Purdue's backfield from a schematic standpoint.

"I think I fit in really nice, because they run a very similar offense to us in terms of basically like our outside zone and inside zone," Thomas said. "[Conard] likes my speed, obviously. He sees a lot of potential in me, because the thing about me, he said, is I play very fast."

Purdue now has a pair of running backs in the 2025 recruiting class, with Thomas joining three-star tailback Ziaire Stevens. Thomas is also Purdue's sixth commitment in the class, following Sawyer Anderson, Landon Brooks, Rashad Jones and Takhyian Whitset.