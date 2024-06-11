Purdue became the first Power 4 offer for Kortovich at the beginning of May, which was then followed by offers from Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana. Penn State also showed interest in the three-star prospect before the Boilermakers netted the commitment. Kortovich was a late riser in the class and Purdue moved quickly to add him to its 2025 class.

Purdue added another weapon to its 2025 recruiting class as three-star tight end Brian Kortovic h announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday. The Ohio tight end committed during his official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend.

The Villa Angela St. Joseph (Oh.) product was used as a wide receiver at the high school level, where he showed off his ability as both a red zone threat and vertical target on the outside. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher provides a unique element of speed for the position, which fits what Graham Harrell and Justin Sinz are looking for in their tight ends. Kortovich was able to create big plays from his receiver spot, which could be replicated if he sees even more favorable mismatches at tight end at the next level.

Purdue now has its first pass catcher for three-star quarterback commit Sawyer Anderson in the 2025 recruiting class with the addition of Kortovich. The Boilermakers have three-star running backs Ziaire Stevens and Jaron Thomas on the offensive side of the ball, in addition to Kortovich. The commitment also gives Purdue seven pledges in the class, bumping its ranking up inside the top 60.

Looking ahead at the makeup of Justin Sinz's tight end room, the Boilermakers will have a trio of young talents at the position heading into 2025 with Tayvion Galloway and George Burhenn. Max Klare would also have two more years of eligibility at that time, which makes for a talent stacked group.