The Ohio native racked up 79 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior last season. He also added a pair of forced fumbles and two passes defended.

The Lakota West (Oh.) standout was among the top targets regardless of position for Purdue in the cycle. Beerman holds a 5.8 Rivals Rating, while being the 18th ranked prospect out of Ohio and 30th ranked outside linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pitt, Virginia and others.

“Purdue really stood out, because there was a family vibe. I mean, I really fit in. The connection I have, not only with the coaches, but with the players,” Beerman said of his commitment to Rivals.

A massive Purdue priority has landed in West Lafayette as 2025 four-star linebacker Grant Beerman announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Saturday.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Beerman has the size, quickness and toughness to be a linebacker at the Big Ten level. He reads the field well and has great instincts to make impact plays from his linebacker post. Beerman proved to be a versatile defender for Lakota West, also excelling when rushing the passer and in coverage along with his pedigree as a run stopper.

Beerman believes Purdue is going to get its defense to the level Ryan Walters had his at Illinois, and wants to be a part of that.

“I think being able to be a part of something that I really think is special, it's a great opportunity, and that's something I couldn't pass up on. So just how he's gonna utilize me, inside, outside, off the edge. I think that's what really sold me on it, because you know, I can be utilized in many ways,” Beerman said.

Beerman is the first commitment at the linebacker position for Purdue and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane since the start of the Ryan Walters era in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers have begun adding building blocks on the defensive side of the ball of late, with Beerman joining fellow Ohio natives, three-star defensive tackle Drayden Pavey and four-star defensive back Dawayne Galloway this cycle.

Purdue's 2025 recruiting class now reaches 12 members and jumps to No. 57 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings after being outside the top 70 just a day ago.