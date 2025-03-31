BREAKING: Purdue lands South Dakota State transfer center Oscar Cluff

The first transfer portal addition of the off-season for Purdue basketball is a big one. Literally. Matt Painter and the Boilermakers landed a commitment from former South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff, on the heels of his visit to West Lafayette on Sunday.



The Boilermakers edged out Iowa State to land what is widely regarded as one of the top available transfers to enter the portal this cycle.

Cluff will play for his fourth school since coming to the United State from Australia to play his college basketball. The 6-foot-11 Aussie began his college career at Cochise College in Arizona, before heading to Washington State for the 2023-24 season. He then transferred to South Dakota State last season and broke out for the Jackrabbits.

The Summit League First Team selection averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 63.4% from the field. Cluff excels in the low post, which fits the mold Matt Painter likes out of his centers, playing with his back to the basket. While that may be his strong suit, Cluff has also shown the ability to space the floor and knock down midrange jumpers and even stretch to the three-point line on occasion, where he was 4-6 this season.