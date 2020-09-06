Brebeuf's Joe Strickland coveted by many, Purdue included
More ($): Report from Brebeuf-Ritter
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Strickland may wind up having a chance to go pretty much wherever he wants.
Purdue would like nothing more than to keep him pretty much right where he is.
The Rivals.com four-star and Rivals250 defensive lineman from Brebeuf in Indianapolis will be one of the Boilermakers' foremost priorities in the high school junior class.
"They've got (George) Karlaftis and they want me to be him," Strickland said Friday night, after Brebeuf's 21-14 home win over Cardinal Ritter. "Their hope is I come there and my freshman year I'm on the other side as him, if he stays (for his senior year)."
