Purdue quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, wide receiver Charlie Jones and offensive lineman Eric Miller met with the media following practice Tuesday evening.

Charlie Jones:

- It felt like Aidan O’Connell was throwing the ball 60 yards when they were playing together as kids. They never would have dreamed that they would be doing this together now.

- He came to Purdue to prove he was a receiver. Jones feels like he’s made strides in the right direction, but there is always room to grow for the next level.

- It was different playing against his former team (Iowa) a few weeks ago, but said everything came second to Purdue taking care of business.

- Returning punts is still a point of emphasis for him. Things haven’t gone to plan but he has not changed his mindset.

- He knows he had been overlooked as a wide receiver, and that is part of the reason he came to Purdue.

- It was tough to learn the Jeff Brohm system, but he said he was surrounded by a good group of guys that have helped him immensely through the transition.

- After not being contacted in the transfer portal, it was frustrating to him to be a walk-on at Iowa.