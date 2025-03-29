Brian Waddell Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by : © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

The first casualty of the transfer portal for Purdie is here less than 12 hours after the end of the Boilermakers' season. Brian Waddell, a redshirt junior and Purdue legacy, has reportedly entered the portal. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman Waddell redshirted after tearing his ACL, then he played relatively sparringly over the following three Season. He appeared in 40 games for Purdue, scoring just 43 points. Still, he often showed a lot of promise as a wing.and acquitted himself well in limited time. He just never truly cracked the regular rotation.

