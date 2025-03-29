Brian Waddell Enters Transfer Portal

The first casualty of the transfer portal for Purdie is here less than 12 hours after the end of the Boilermakers' season. Brian Waddell, a redshirt junior and Purdue legacy, has reportedly entered the portal. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.
As a true freshman Waddell redshirted after tearing his ACL, then he played relatively sparringly over the following three Season. He appeared in 40 games for Purdue, scoring just 43 points. Still, he often showed a lot of promise as a wing.and acquitted himself well in limited time. He just never truly cracked the regular rotation.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.