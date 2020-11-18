If Purdue is going to rebound from its first loss of 2020, it may have to do so without No. 1 quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced today that the junior will be a game-time decision when the Boilermakers (2-1) play at Minnesota (1-3) on Friday at 7:30 ET p.m. on BTN



"He's a guy that'll be a game-time decision," said Brohm.

If O'Connell can't go, Brohm said sophomore Jack Plummer will get the start. He started six games last season before losing a training camp battle with O'Connell for the No. 1 job. Junior Austin Burton is No. 3.



A BTN report prior to last week's 27-20 loss to Northwestern said O'Connell was "banged up." Brohm was asked after the game if O'Connell was injured.

"A little bit this past week," said Brohm. "But I don't want to reveal anything. But he played hard. Made some throws for us. And, you know, we've got to help him out, get the running game called up."

O'Connell hit 28-of-51 passes for 263 yards and two TDs vs. the Wildcats.

O'Connell was asked after practice on Monday if he was healthy and ready to play this week.



"Yeah, I'm feeling good," said O'Connell. "I'm feeling good, ready to play."



The Golden Gophers have had the Boilermakers' number, winning six of the last seven meetings--including the last two. Purdue is 0-5 all-time at Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota ran roughshod over Purdue last year in Ross-Ade Stadium, taking a 38-31 decison that really wasn't that close. The Gophers built a 38-17 lead and cruised, as Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan hit 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four TDs.

Purdue was routed in its last trip to Minnesota in 2018, falling 41-10. It was a dispiriting loss for a program that arrived in Minnesota still in contention for the Big Ten West title. The game was played in bitter cold and snow in early November, as the Boilermakers generated only 233 yards.

The Boilermakers' offense floundered time and again last week, tallying only 265 yards. The ground game netted a scant two yards on 17 carries. Despite those struggles, the Boilermakers still had the ball two times in the fourth quarter with a chance to score the tying TD. It didn't happen.