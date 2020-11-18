Brohm: QB Aidan O'Connell will be a game-time decision
If Purdue is going to rebound from its first loss of 2020, it may have to do so without No. 1 quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced today that the junior will be a game-time decision when the Boilermakers (2-1) play at Minnesota (1-3) on Friday at 7:30 ET p.m. on BTN
"He's a guy that'll be a game-time decision," said Brohm.
If O'Connell can't go, Brohm said sophomore Jack Plummer will get the start. He started six games last season before losing a training camp battle with O'Connell for the No. 1 job. Junior Austin Burton is No. 3.
A BTN report prior to last week's 27-20 loss to Northwestern said O'Connell was "banged up." Brohm was asked after the game if O'Connell was injured.
"A little bit this past week," said Brohm. "But I don't want to reveal anything. But he played hard. Made some throws for us. And, you know, we've got to help him out, get the running game called up."
O'Connell hit 28-of-51 passes for 263 yards and two TDs vs. the Wildcats.
O'Connell was asked after practice on Monday if he was healthy and ready to play this week.
"Yeah, I'm feeling good," said O'Connell. "I'm feeling good, ready to play."
The Golden Gophers have had the Boilermakers' number, winning six of the last seven meetings--including the last two. Purdue is 0-5 all-time at Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium.
Minnesota ran roughshod over Purdue last year in Ross-Ade Stadium, taking a 38-31 decison that really wasn't that close. The Gophers built a 38-17 lead and cruised, as Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan hit 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four TDs.
Purdue was routed in its last trip to Minnesota in 2018, falling 41-10. It was a dispiriting loss for a program that arrived in Minnesota still in contention for the Big Ten West title. The game was played in bitter cold and snow in early November, as the Boilermakers generated only 233 yards.
The Boilermakers' offense floundered time and again last week, tallying only 265 yards. The ground game netted a scant two yards on 17 carries. Despite those struggles, the Boilermakers still had the ball two times in the fourth quarter with a chance to score the tying TD. It didn't happen.
Update on Karlaftis and Moore
No doubt, Purdue could use the services of George Karlaftis to amp-up its pass rush. The sophomore dressed last week but didn't play, as he deals with what's believed to be a left ankle injury suffered at Illinois. Will No. 5 be ready to play on Friday night?
"I wish I could (say)," said Brohm. "I'm optimistic that we're gonna get a few guys back. We'll see come game time how that plays out. But, I am optimistic we'll get some guys back."
Could one of those guys be Rondale Moore?
"Like I said, I don't wanna say any names," said Brohm. "But we'll see come Friday."
Has Brohm grown weary of answering questions about Moore, who has yet to play in 2020 as he deals with what's believed to be some type of injury?
"I understand and I'm open to any questions anyone asks," said Brohm. "I totally understand all of it. I'll give you the best answer I can to all these questions."
Unlike other players who have missed games, Purdue has issued a release two times prior to games stating that Moore will be out. That hasn't been done for any other player. Why?
"Why do we release he's not going to play?" said Brohm, repeating a question posed to him. "I guess to alert you guys he's not gonna play.
"Well, I guess you guys asked about him a lot. We cannot release it every week if you want."
Ready for the cold
Temperatures at kickoff on Friday are expected to be in the 30s. Brohm's teams typically haven't done well in cold weather. But he thinks his squad will be ready for chilly conditions.
"Well, I would hope so," said Brohm. "We practice in it a lot, in the spring we practiced in it a lot. And we put ourselves in the elements. So, now it's just a matter of concentrating and locking down and focusing in and going out and blocking that out and playing. But we have put in a lot of practice in weather conditions since last year."
