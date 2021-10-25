Brohm committed to O'Connell as No. 1 quarterback

While Purdue continues to search for ways to spark its offense, one thing won't change: Aidan O'Connell is still the starting quarterback.

Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm reiterated that O'Connell remains the No. 1 man and will make his fourth start of 2021 when Purdue (4-3 overall; 2-2 Big Ten) plays at Nebraska (3-5; 1-4) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET vs. a Cornhusker squad coming off an off week.



Brohm also has no plan to abandon the use of junior Jack Plummer--and fifth-year senior Austin Burton--as alternate quarterbacks as a way to spark a rushing attack that's struggling. Plummer started the first four games of 2021.

"Yeah, Aidan is our starter, and we have other quarterbacks capable of going in, and they will continue to do that," said Brohm.

O'Connell is completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,318 yards with seven touchdown tosses. But he's coming off his toughest outing of the season, making some poor reads, forcing some throws and tossing three interceptions in completing 24-of-32 passes for 200 yards with a touchdown. His eight interceptions ties Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa for most in the Big Ten.

Still, the fifth-year senior's ability to throw the ball down the field gives the Boilermaker attack its best chance for success--given the limitations of the rushing game, which ranks second-to-last in the nation (73.9 ypg).

"Right now, we're limited at the running back position," said Brohm. "One scholarship running back available. We've gotten some yardage, extra yardage utilizing that, and obviously each week will be a little different. We've got to be as efficient as we can and be able to do multiple things with each, if and when they go in, but we'll prepare to play anybody that we need to to help us win."

Purdue has operated without No. 1 running back Zander Horvath since the fifth-year senior was injured in the second game of the season, on Sept. 11 at UConn when he broke his left fibula. The status of Horvath for this week is murky.



"Well, right now for us on that front, Zander, we're going to try," said Brohm. "I'm not optimistic."

Purdue also is without true freshman back Ja'Quez Cross, who is dealing with personal matters back home in Arkansas. That has left the rushing load in the hands of junior King Doerue and redshirt freshman walk-on Dylan Downing. Wideout Jackson Anthrop is the No. 3 option at running back.

The offense needs to come to life as the Boilers make their first trip to Lincoln since 2018, when they left with a 42-28 victory. Purdue has scored just 13 points in four of its last five games. The Boilers' 22.1-point scoring average is 10th in the Big Ten.

O'Connell came off the bench in Ross-Ade Stadium in 2019 for an injured Plummer and rallied the Boilermakers to a 31-27 victory, completing 6-of-7 passes for 62 yards. O'Connell missed last year's game with the Cornhuskers with a foot injury, as Plummer got the start in a 37-27 loss to the Huskers in Ross-Ade. Brohm knows his team has a tall task playing in one of college football's best environments.

"We'll have our hands full," said Brohm. "This is a big, physical defense. They did a good job against us last year. They've got size, athleticism, experience in the secondary, and they've got that system down.



"They've done a good job on offense. They've got an experienced quarterback that can run and make plays and they'll spread the field, and he basically gives them an extra blocker with him running the ball as much as they do."