One area that will be under scrutiny is special teams, where the program will break in a new punter and kicker.

Purdue’s punting lacked consistency. The kicking has been good, but steady J.D. Dellinger is gone. Australian import Jack Ansell, who is 23, is the favorite to win the punting job, while Samford transfer Mitchell Fineran is the top contender to kick after none of the holdovers stepped up in the spring.

