The senior safety, who tied for the team lead in interceptions last season, was wearing a red, no-contact jersey in Monday's practice session while also sporting a black sleeve on his leg.

The Boilermakers’ second year head coach was less than enthusiastic while still maintaining confidence that Thieneman would start against the Wildcats.

Brohm said Tuesday evening that he believes Sparks, who has been hampered with an ankle injury, "will give it a go" against Northwestern Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN). Sparks missed nearly two weeks of preseason camp with the lower body injury and was inactive for practice on Monday. Sparks had 130 yards on 11 catches in the 23-13 loss in Evanston last season.

With less than 48 hours until the season opener, Jeff Brohm gave one final update on projected starters Jared Sparks and Jacob Thieneman.

Other noteworthy items from the final interview with Brohm

- Brohm said Sunday's practice, which was the team's first game-week session for Northwestern, was "probably our worst practice and hopefully it was a great wake-up call because it shows the broad spectrum of what we can do.”

"For us it's about effort and doing the small things, finishing. It's about approaching practice like it was a game and that definitely didn't happen," Brohm said. "Our players need to understand that is why we won last year - we fought to the end and found a way to win. They weren't easy. This one in particular isn't going to be close to easy. They've got the longest winning streak in the country for a reason."

- On Monday, the Big Ten announced the travel roster limit will be bumped up from 70 to 74. Brohm said he did not vote on that conference regulation but noted that it was "voted in unanimous other than except for two teams" but Brohm's issue was the timing of the decision.

"I understand the validity of the rule based on the new redshirt rule but to change it at the last minute, I didn't understand that," Brohm said. "Whatever helps the conference, we're willing to do. The purpose of it to allow teams to bring enough people to play to account for the four-game redshirt rule."

- Brohm said Tario Fuller will be a "game-time decision" due to recovery from a lower body soreness/injury in preseason camp.

- Former Purdue wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou was on campus Tuesday and in attendance at practice as an interested alum and spectator. Mahoungou was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night but said he still has hopes of catching on with a team's practice squad throughout this NFL season. Without a preseason game to play in for Philadelphia this Thursday night, Mahoungou will be in attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium for Purdue's opener.