Jeff Brohm ready for anything vs. Indiana
Expect the unexpected.
That's Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's mantra this week with a desperate Indiana team that has nothing to lose coming to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
How crazy could it be vs. the Hoosiers (2-9 overall; 0-8 Big Ten)? Purdue (7-4; 5-3) is prepping to play multiple Indiana quarterbacks on Saturday.
"Well, we have a plan for quite a few and they could easily play quite a few," said Brohm on Thanksgiving. "I think that whatever is going to help them score points, they're going to do. And we've got to be ready for all of it."
Indiana has had to turn to true freshman Donaven McCulley in recent weeks after injury took out the top two Hoosier quarterbacks: Michael Penix, Jr., and Jack Tuttle. IU also has played walk-on Grant Gremel.
McCulley has started the last four games. Tuttle has two starts, while Penix started the first five games. Gremel has played in four games.
"We've got to know (who's playing and) what we're doing and be sharp with it because it could be two different packages," said Brohm.
A win on Saturday not only would get Purdue back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2018, but it also would get the program its eighth regular-season win for the first time since 2006.
Another year for Fakasiieiki and Long?
Brohm said the school is working on getting hardship seasons for linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki and offensive tackle Greg Long. Each is a "super" senior this season.
Fakasiieiki suffered a season-ending injury in camp, while Long had injury issues at UTEP that sidelined him prior to transferring to Purdue for the 2020 season.
"We're in the process of putting some things together for those guys," said Brohm. "I would think Semisi, we feel like we would have a good chance. With Greg Long, we're not for sure yet. Just looking at his clock, I don't know if he will be eligible for that. So, we're still double-checking some things on that and he's been made aware of that. He'll go through Senior Day. Done a really good job for us. So, that one, I'm not for sure about, not as optimistic. With Semisi, I feel like we have a good chance."
Getting both back would be a boon. Fakasiieiki was slated to start in 2021 prior to his injury. Long has started each of the last two seasons at tackle--first at right, then at left.
When does Brohm expect to hear verdicts?
"Well, we have to write something up, put in the paperwork, make sure it exactly contains what we want and feel like can help our case. And then they get to it when they get to it," said Brohm. "So, no, I really don't. I would think by the start of the next semester, we would for sure know."
