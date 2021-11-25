Jeff Brohm ready for anything vs. Indiana

Expect the unexpected.

That's Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's mantra this week with a desperate Indiana team that has nothing to lose coming to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

How crazy could it be vs. the Hoosiers (2-9 overall; 0-8 Big Ten)? Purdue (7-4; 5-3) is prepping to play multiple Indiana quarterbacks on Saturday.



"Well, we have a plan for quite a few and they could easily play quite a few," said Brohm on Thanksgiving. "I think that whatever is going to help them score points, they're going to do. And we've got to be ready for all of it."

Indiana has had to turn to true freshman Donaven McCulley in recent weeks after injury took out the top two Hoosier quarterbacks: Michael Penix, Jr., and Jack Tuttle. IU also has played walk-on Grant Gremel.



McCulley has started the last four games. Tuttle has two starts, while Penix started the first five games. Gremel has played in four games.



"We've got to know (who's playing and) what we're doing and be sharp with it because it could be two different packages," said Brohm.

A win on Saturday not only would get Purdue back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2018, but it also would get the program its eighth regular-season win for the first time since 2006.

