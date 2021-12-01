With the regular season over, now comes the difficult job for coaches: Managing the roster. And that task has been altered forever with the advent of the transfer portal.

Never before has it been easier to add veteran players to fill gaps in a depth chart, as the portal is college football's answer to NFL free-agency. But, the portal taketh away, too.



"I think every year, you're going to have at least some (of your players enter the portal)," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "Some want to make that decision after the season. Some maybe want to go through spring and see where they stand."