The crazy student sections, wild fans and wailing marching bands that make college football Saturdays special won't be part of the Big Ten landscape in 2020 as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. And Purdue coach Jeff Brohm doesn't like it.

"Well, I'm one of these guys, I wish we had some people in the stands," said Brohm, "whether it's home or away. Even if it’s 20 percent capacity. But I don’t think that’s going to happen, at least to start off."

Fans won't even be able to congregate around Ross-Ade Stadium for home games during a season which begins Oct. 24. According to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Ross-Ade Stadium parking lots will be blocked off on game days.

Who will be allowed into Ross-Ade--and other Big Ten stadiums--on Saturdays? Only family members of players and coaches. The absence of loud and proud fans will create a quiet atmosphere on Saturdays.

"So, it's gonna be different," said Brohm. "It's gonna be more of a scrimmage setting, as far as not having the noise and not having that extra pop to bring to the atmosphere. So, I don't particularly like it, but that's what we're dealt with."

The SEC, ACC and Big 12--Power Five conference peers of the Big Ten that already are playing--are permitting fans. But fellow Power Five member the Pac-12, which won't start until Nov. 6, is following the no-fan plan of the Big Ten.

The SEC left decisions about fan attendance up to its 14 member institutions. There were no requirements to cap attendance at a certain percentage of stadium capacity. Instead, the SEC allowed schools to determine how many fans can attend games by using state and local guidelines. Every SEC school followed that advice by establishing plans to cap attendance at well under 50 percent of stadium capacity.

Last Saturday, the first day of SEC games in 2020, saw attendances vary from 24,073 at the Vanderbilt at Texas A&M's game (23 percent capacity at 102,733-seat Kyle Field) to 11,738 for the Alabama at Missouri tilt (16 percent capacity at 71,168-seat Memorial Stadium).

Notre Dame--located roughly 120 miles from Purdue and playing in the ACC this season--has capped capacity at 12 percent for its home games in 80,795-seat Notre Dame Stadium, having 10,097 for a home game vs. Duke and 10,085 for a home tilt vs. USF in 2020.

Story continues below photo

