It was the “offensive pass interference all heard round the world.” And Jeff Brohm was forced to still address it almost 72 hours later.

It was a dubious call by an official, and it likely cost the Boilermakers (2-2) the game in what turned out to be a 34-31 loss at Minnesota on Friday night. Brohm already has talked to the league office.

“I'm not at liberty to speak about those conversations,” said Brohm during his Monday press conference. “But I can say this: Of all people that I've talked to, there hasn't been one that doesn't totally agree with my assessment of the play.”

Did the Big Ten agree with Brohm’s assessment of the play?

“Like I said, I can't tell you the conversations,” said Brohm. “But I've talked to the Big Ten officials and with all of the people that I've talked to, you know, no one doesn't feel as strongly, if not more, than what I do about the play, but it's over with and we moved on.”

With Purdue at the Minnesota 19-yard line and trailing, 34-31, with less than a minute left in the game, Jack Plummer hit tight end Payne Durham with a TD pass.

That’s when the flag came out.

Brohm fumed.

Social media was set ablaze with rage.



Replays didn't seem to indicate any egregious act by Boilermaker tight end Payne Durham. Still, he was flagged for offensive pass inference after making what would have been a go-ahead touchdown that likely would have led to victory.

Instead of taking the lead, Purdue was penalized 15 yards and lined up for another play … and Plummer tossed an interception.



Game over.

Following most games, Brohm submits officials' calls he feels need to be reviewed to the Big Ten office. This week was no different.

“Well, normally we submit plays and it takes a while to get back with us, at least a couple days on the review of the plays we submit on,” said Brohm. “The one Bob asked about, of course, there’s communication immediately on that one. But the others, I won't get their feedback for a couple days.”