Fear of the Coronavirus is gripping the nation. The Tippecanoe County Health Department declared a 'Public Health Emergency' today, issuing guidelines for protecting high-risk citizens. And the Purdue football team is taking precautions, too. "We talked about it," said Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm after practice on Friday. "We have taken all the precautionary methods with our training staff about sanitation, using sanitizer, keeping clean, making sure we are on top of it. I’m not an expert on it. It’s something that’s concerning. "You hope they are able to find something to contain it and it doesn’t get to us or anyone, really." Purdue will practice next Monday and Wednesday. Then, the team will be off for spring break before resuming practice on March 23. This week, the university canceled all international travel for spring break, not just to high-risk countries. "Once we cut them loose for spring break, they have to be smart and make sure that they are careful where they go, who they encounter and that they are washing their hands and all the things they can to stay away from that. I hope it works," said Brohm.

Offensive line progressing

Work continues on developing the offensive line. And Jeff Brohm seems pleased with the progress. Fifth-year senior left tackle Grant Hermanns will be the bellwether. "We have to keep him healthy," said Brohm. "He’s our best guy. He’s gotta be a dominant player for us or at least work hard to get that done." Sophomores Will Bramel and Eric Miller are battling at right tackle. "Those three tackles need to be able to play at a very good level for us," said Brohm. The interior looks most worrisome. Brohm talked about redshirt freshman Cam Craig and junior Mark Stickford as the guards on the left side. "(Stickford) has to continue to get better and make sure to continue to improve his athleticism and feet," said Brohm. On the right side at guard, Purdue is looking at redshirt freshman Kyle Jornigan and junior DJ Washington. "Kyle Jornigan was with the 'ones,' is banged up and not out here lately and that has been disappointing," said Brohm. "He has a lot of strength. We have to get him out here. DJ Washington has athleticism, the speed of the game and understanding have to continue to improve." Junior Sam Garvin is the No. 1 center for now.

"He gave us great effort and played as hard as he could and gave us everything he possibly could out of his body (last year)," said Brohm. "We have to find some depth at that position." Redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege is behind Garvin with true freshman early enrollee Gus Hartwig in the mix, as well. Junior Viktor Beach, who opened 2019 as the starter, has been out dealing with a back issue that sidelined him last year.

"I think there are more bodies (across the entire line) closer to getting to that point (of playing)," said Brohm.



Sophomore Will Bramel is battling to start at right offensive tackle. (Krockover Photography)

Defense install going A-OK

New defensive coordinator Bob Diaco has been busy installing his defense, which appears to be a 3-4 base alignment. That has been his scheme at previous stops. "I think that part has gone really well," said Jeff Brohm of putting in the new defense. "I think Coach Diaco and the staff are very structured in what they are doing. There are numerous meeting and walk-through time so guys understand every step along the way. We are able to play fast because we know where to be and where to go before the ball and after the ball is snapped." At the three open practices, sophomores George Karlaftis and Branson Deen were the ends, while senior Anthony Watts was the nose tackle. JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell and sophomore Jalen Graham were lined up at outside linebacker. Junior Jaylan Alexander and senior Derrick Barnes were lined up as inside linebackers. But Brohm and Diaco have both said the defense also will play plenty of 4-3.

"Today, there was some positive work being done on that side of the ball and I thought maybe they kinda understand things a little bit better and were able to play faster and make more plays," said Brohm.



The installation of new coordinator Bob Diaco's defense is going well, according to Jeff Brohm. (Krockover Photography)

QB talk

Jeff Brohm said junior Aidan O'Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer continue to battle at quartertback. "Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer are two guys fighting for that position," said Brohm. "Both have done a pretty good job." Plummer is coming off an ankle injury suffered vs. Nebraska in the ninth game of 2019 and still hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11 activity. "Aidan O’Connell has taken a lot of the work in team settings backed up by Paul Piferi," said Brohm. "Aidan and Jack have to continue to improve and be productive players. Hopefully be able to play at a level that David (Blough) and Elijah (Sindelar) did."

