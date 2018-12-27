NASHVILLE -- Unless circumstances change drastically, Purdue's coaches are assuming linebacker Markus Bailey is leaning toward returning to college for the 2019 season.

Bailey, a three-year starter, filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory Committee in early December but hasn't finished gathering all the information and feedback.

"I haven't completely figured out my decision yet but after the bowl game I've got two weeks or so to make a final decision," Bailey said on Christmas Day.

Bailey said a few weeks ago that he wished the committee feedback was more helpful to improving his play on the field. Instead, the advisory committee just presents early enrollees with their assessment of one of three options: A) Likely 1st round pick; B) Likely 2nd round pick and C) Return to college football.

When asked if he's met with his All-Big Ten defensive player, Jeff Brohm said Thursday he's under the assumption Bailey is leaning one direction but that 1-on-1 meeting will happen shortly after both parties get back to West Lafayette.



"We anticipate having him back but in the end, we want to do what is best for him so we'll sit down," Brohm said at the Music City Bowl media conference. "I know he loves playing at Purdue and he does want to play at the next level. He's probably our best defensive player and is very athletic, can run to the ball and makes plays for us. We'll let the thing play out a little bit."

Bailey finished the 2018 regular season with a team-leading 104 tackles and was one of eight Big Ten Conference players who cracked the century mark in that statistical category. Bailey, who had the pick-six to cap the 49-20 win over Ohio State on Oct. 20, also led Purdue in sacks for the second consecutive season with 5.5.

"I think he's still up in the air on it and gathering information," defensive coordinator Nick Holt said. "Hopefully when he sits down and makes a final decision, he decides to come back because we'll certainly need him."

If Bailey elects to return to the Boilermakers for his fifth season, Purdue would have 11 returning defensive players in 2019 with starting experience at one point or another in this season. Also, the Purdue coaches will likely work in several early signees of this 2019 recruiting class including early enrollee George Karlaftis on the defensive line.

