Jeff Brohm has done his film preparation work for Ohio State and used an uncommon word to describe what he saw: "Entertaining."

Purdue's second-year coach saw a philosophy easily recognizable to him in what Ohio State is doing schematically with first-year starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins. A historically run-orientated program is very much now a pass-first team.

"I know they're Ohio State and they've got great talent and can probably run it any time they wanted to but they're a passing team that sets up the run via the pass,' Brohm said. "It's entertaining. I like that (style) myself, like watching it."

Brohm suggested Monday that this weekend's matchup, when Purdue (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) hosts the No. 2 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0), will be the opposite of a clash of styles. Both teams in Ross-Ade Stadium will likely be a constant challenge for the defenses as they're both interested in big plays, lots of passes and short drives. Two of the most efficient pass offenses will meet at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC) as the two teams combine to average more than 700 yards through the air.

Haskins is among the nation's best in nearly every passing category, including touchdowns (28, first), yards (2,331, third), completion percentage (72.3, third), completions (175, third) and yards per attempt (9.6, tied for fifth). The sophomore quarterback is among one of the favorites to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony and is coming off back-to-back games of at least 400 passing yards.

"I think he's a very efficient quarterback who throws the ball and who likes to throw the ball despite him being a very good athlete as well," Brohm said. "They do a great job on offense of spreading the field and giving him numerous chances to get it out quick. He's not taking a lot of hits and then yet, they'll take their shots. They're going to throw the ball and be aggressive."

Since Urban Meyer took over as head coach in 2012, Ohio State has finished in the top three in the Big Ten in passing yards only once (2014). Through just seven games, Haskins is four yards short of the 10th-best passing season in Ohio State history, currently held by Bobby Hoying, and is on pace to break the school's single-season passing record in just three more games.

Purdue is coming off back-to-back outings of at least 40 points in a pair of Big Ten road games and will counter with fifth-year senior quarterback David Blough. The Purdue quarterback has put himself in the conversation for All-Big Ten status with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions in the last four games Ohio State remains the only opponent Blough has yet to face in his Purdue career.

Ohio State's No. 2 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll makes the Buckeyes the highest-ranked opponent to visit Ross-Ade Stadium this century. Until Saturday, the highest-ranked road opponent for Purdue was Penn State's 1999 squad that defeated the Boilermakers 31-25 on a day where Drew Brees completed 31-of-48 for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

"For our guys and our team, this is one of the reasons you come to Purdue, games like this on a big stage against a powerhouse opponent," Brohm said.