Full-pad football is here. Finally.

Purdue practiced in all of its gear for the first time in camp on Wednesday, which also was the start of daily antigen testing. Full-pad practices couldn’t take place until daily testing was implemented. Before that, Purdue was limited to practicing in helmets and shorts.

“There were some good things that I saw,” said Brohm, who spoke to the media for the first time since the Big Ten announced its return on Sept. 16. “Our guys wanna do well. They want to compete, becoming more physical, playing faster are two things that stood out that we need to get better at.”

One of those "guys" who wants to do well is Rondale Moore.

"We are fired up to have him," said Brohm. "... He's a dynamic player we love having on our team, an explosive element to the offense."

Purdue’s push for a winning record received a big lift last week when Moore opted back in last week. The redshirt sophomore had opted out on Aug. 6, five days before the Big Ten announced it was postponing the 2020 season.

"Rondale is a competitor," said Brohm. "He understood that with the testing that the Big Ten was able to provide now, the ability to play a safe season, he wanted to go out and prove his worth again."

Moore said upon his return last week that he wanted to prove he’s the top receiver in the nation. And he has something to prove after playing in just four games last season following a left hamstring injury.

Moore will pace a talented unit of wideouts that also includes sophomores David Bell, Milton Wright and Amad Anderson, Jr. Bell broke out last season when Moore was hurt, earning Big Ten Freshman of Year honors after tallying 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven TDs. The tandem of Moore-Bell could be one of the most formidable in the nation. But it's Moore who is the bellwether.



"He wants to go out and prove that he's durable and prove that he can make plays," said Brohm. "We are excited to get him back because he works extremely hard and is very valuable to this team."