Brohm on return of Moore: 'We are fired up to have him'
Full-pad football is here. Finally.
Purdue practiced in all of its gear for the first time in camp on Wednesday, which also was the start of daily antigen testing. Full-pad practices couldn’t take place until daily testing was implemented. Before that, Purdue was limited to practicing in helmets and shorts.
“There were some good things that I saw,” said Brohm, who spoke to the media for the first time since the Big Ten announced its return on Sept. 16. “Our guys wanna do well. They want to compete, becoming more physical, playing faster are two things that stood out that we need to get better at.”
One of those "guys" who wants to do well is Rondale Moore.
"We are fired up to have him," said Brohm. "... He's a dynamic player we love having on our team, an explosive element to the offense."
Purdue’s push for a winning record received a big lift last week when Moore opted back in last week. The redshirt sophomore had opted out on Aug. 6, five days before the Big Ten announced it was postponing the 2020 season.
"Rondale is a competitor," said Brohm. "He understood that with the testing that the Big Ten was able to provide now, the ability to play a safe season, he wanted to go out and prove his worth again."
Moore said upon his return last week that he wanted to prove he’s the top receiver in the nation. And he has something to prove after playing in just four games last season following a left hamstring injury.
Moore will pace a talented unit of wideouts that also includes sophomores David Bell, Milton Wright and Amad Anderson, Jr. Bell broke out last season when Moore was hurt, earning Big Ten Freshman of Year honors after tallying 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven TDs. The tandem of Moore-Bell could be one of the most formidable in the nation. But it's Moore who is the bellwether.
"He wants to go out and prove that he's durable and prove that he can make plays," said Brohm. "We are excited to get him back because he works extremely hard and is very valuable to this team."
Three men and a football
For the first time since 2016, Purdue’s season-opening starting quarterback won’t be Elijah Sindelar.
Brohm said the quarterback job is an open competition. And the top contenders appear to be sophomore Jack Plummer and juniors Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton, a grad transfer from UCLA who has caught Brohm's eye.
"To me, we’ve got three guys that we feel we could put in right now who can execute our offense," said Brohm. "For not being here that long, Austin Burton has really picked up things well. He has a good feel and knack to play the game. … I feel adding Austin to the mix has provided good competition.”
Plummer started six games in 2019 when Sindelar was out with a concussion and broken collarbone. After Plummer was lost to an ankle injury, O’Connell started the final three games. Burton played in six games with one start—all last season—in his UCLA career. Brohm feels like Burton has made good strides.
"Adding Austin Burton to the mix I think has really added to the competition," said Brohm. "He’s stepped in and done some good things."
What about true freshman Michael Alaimo?
“Is he ready right now?” said Brohm. “No. Is he behind those other three guys? Yes, he is. But I think he has some swagger … he has a lot to learn.”
Heeee's baaaack ... sorta
Purdue has turned the page on defense, parting ways with coordinator Nick Holt after last season and hiring Bob Diaco from Louisiana Tech.
Diaco brings a glossy resume to West Lafayette, having coordinated defenses at schools like Nebraska and Notre Dame in addition to being the head coach at UConn. Diaco is changing the Boilermaker defense, installing 3-4 base alignment. The defense also often will morph in a 4-3 look.
Among the chief goals: reduce big plays, create turnovers, improve vs. the run. A key player for this defense to reach its goals: Tackle Lorenzo Neal. The fifth-year senior missed 2019 recovering from knee surgery. Now, he's back. But Neal still isn't full-go.
"We are still making sure we police how many reps he gets and making sure he is 100 percent ready to go," said Brohm. "I would not say he’s 100 percent as far as being ready to play tomorrow. But I think he’s very close. He’s out there and he’s working.
"It’s important that we get him to the game healthy, that he feels good, because he’s a very, very talented player and when he’s in there, it makes a big difference.”
ETC.
Projected starting center Sam Garvin, a junior, has been banged up. Brohm says redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege and true freshman Gus Hartwig are options he is comfortable playing--and will play. Brohm calls Hartwig smart and tough. ... JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell is working some as George Karlaftis' backup. Mitchell also is a linebacker. ... Brohm says Karlaftis is having a strong camp. ... Brohm would prefer having fans in the stands. ... Purdue continues to wait on a waiver from the NCAA for Iowa transfer CB D.J. Johnson to be eligible this season.
